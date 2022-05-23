President Ilham Aliyev had meeting with President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia in Brussels

Brussels, May 23, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has had a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

