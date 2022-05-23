  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev had meeting with President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia in Brussels VIDEO

    23.05.2022 [02:15]

    Brussels, May 23, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has had a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

