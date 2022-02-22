President Ilham Aliyev hails good dynamics of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

“I would like to share in your view on the good dynamics of trade and economic relations. Our trade turnover already exceeds $3 billion,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he had a one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“A new situation has emerged now, and today's geopolitical realities in the region have been accepted by the world community. We hope that the Armenian side, like us, will fulfill all the provisions of the Statement it signed in November 2020,” the head of state said.