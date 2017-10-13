    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev hosted official dinner reception in honor of Bulgarian President VIDEO

    13.10.2017 [21:20]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    An official dinner reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva.

    The heads of state made speeches at the reception.

