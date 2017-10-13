Baku, October 13, AZERTAC An official dinner reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva. The heads of state made speeches at the reception.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev hosted official dinner reception in honor of Bulgarian President VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter