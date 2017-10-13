President Ilham Aliyev hosted official dinner reception in honor of Bulgarian President VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
13.10.2017 [21:20]
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
An official dinner reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva.
The heads of state made speeches at the reception.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
13.10.2017 [11:50]
13.10.2017 [11:02]
13.10.2017 [11:00]
13.10.2017 [10:26]
MULTIMEDIA
13.10.2017 [18:51]
13.10.2017 [18:49]
14.10.2017 [09:17]
14.10.2017 [08:44]
13.10.2017 [21:13]
13.10.2017 [20:51]
13.10.2017 [20:17]
13.10.2017 [19:39]
13.10.2017 [17:45]
13.10.2017 [14:12]
13.10.2017 [11:27]
12.10.2017 [14:54]
14.10.2017 [14:45]
12.10.2017 [19:43]
11.10.2017 [18:38]
11.10.2017 [12:14]
12.10.2017 [01:12]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
13.10.2017 [13:59]
13.10.2017 [13:09]
13.10.2017 [13:05]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note