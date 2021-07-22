President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Naftalan city VIDEO

Naftalan, July 22, AZERTAC A 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten has been inaugurated in Naftalan city. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

