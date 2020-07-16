President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Boyukshor substation

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a newly built Boyukshor substation. The head of state and first lady were informed about the substation. President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

