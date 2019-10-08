    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district

    08.10.2019 [12:48]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-2 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2019 [12:27]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    07.10.2019 [11:14]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States VIDEO
    06.10.2019 [20:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev responded to questions from Channel One and Rossiya television channels in Sochi VIDEO
    04.10.2019 [20:50]
    Informal meeting of heads of state with participants of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club was held VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district