President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park-2 residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-2 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku.

