    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO

    02.10.2017 [10:08]

    Gobustan, October 2, AZERTAC

    As part of his visit to Gobustan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Jangi-Badalli section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway.

    Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the works done under the project.

    Jangi-Badalli section, which stretches from the 55th km to 101st km of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway, has been expanded to four lanes. The total length of this part of the highway is 46 km, while its width is 27.5 metres.

    16 underground passages and six overground pedestrian crossings were built along the highway under the project.

    A bridge measuring 47.5 metres in length and 30 metres in width was also built on the Jeyrankechmaz River along the road.

    Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway underwent a major overhaul as part of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Districts in 2014-2018 which was approved by the Azerbaijani President.

    The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway after major overhaul VIDEO
    02.10.2017 [12:54]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway after major overhaul VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Flag Museum in Salyan VIDEO
    24.09.2017 [14:03]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Flag Museum in Salyan VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Jalilabad-Astanli-Jangan-Soltankand highway after major overhaul
    02.09.2017 [15:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Jalilabad-Astanli-Jangan-Soltankand highway after major overhaul
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Lankaran-Masalli section of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway
    02.09.2017 [13:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Lankaran-Masalli section of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2017 [20:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Safari Park Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [19:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in Damirchi village in Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [17:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [16:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway VIDEO