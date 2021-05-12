  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated “Khari Bulbul” hotel after renovation VIDEO

    12.05.2021 [14:52]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    The inauguration of the newly renovated “Khari Bulbul” hotel has been held in Shusha.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    The head of state viewed conditions created at the hotel.

    Anar Alakbarov: These hotel employees are originally from Shusha.

    President Ilham Aliyev: Very good! As I said, people from Shusha should be involved here. You didn't live in Shusha, did you?

    Hotel employee: No I didn’t.

    President Ilham Aliyev: You will live here now.

    There are 49 rooms in the hotel. All of them are provided with all necessary infrastructure for visitors to stay and relax.

