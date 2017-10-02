    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway

    02.10.2017 [13:09]

    Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway.

    Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the works done under the project.

    Construction of the road, which connects 18 residential areas with a total population of 35,800 people, started in 2011. The road is 53km in length and 7 metres in width.

    The head of state was also informed of construction of Goylar-Gushchu road in Shamakhi district. The 11km-long road connects four villages with a total population of 14,000 people.

