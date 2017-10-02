President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway after major overhaul

Gobustan, October 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of Takla-Sundu-Khillmilli highway in Gobustan district after major overhaul.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov told the head of state that Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway connects six villages with a total population of 15,000 people.

The total length of the highway is 17,2 km, while its width is six metres. Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway has two lanes.

Under the project, nine bus stops were installed along the road.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway.