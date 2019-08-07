Baku, August 7, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the newly built Youth Center in Pirallahi district.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Youth Center in Pirallahi district

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter