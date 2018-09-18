    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO

    18.09.2018 [13:38]

    Bilasuvar, September 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar district.

    Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical characteristics of the road.

    The length of the highway, which links four settlements with a total population of more than 20,000 people, is 15.4km.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

    The head of state then met with representatives of the district’s general public, and posed for photographs together with them.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Masalli Industrial Estate VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [12:01]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Masalli Industrial Estate VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated secondary school No 6 in Garakhanbayli administrative district, Nakhchivan VIDEO
    16.05.2018 [11:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated secondary school No 6 in Garakhanbayli administrative district, Nakhchivan VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev launched first stage of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sharur city and surrounding villages” project VIDEO
    16.05.2018 [10:16]
    President Ilham Aliyev launched first stage of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sharur city and surrounding villages” project VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex VIDEO
    14.05.2018 [10:20]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2018 [11:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Austrian vice-chancellor
    18.09.2018 [14:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [14:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Bilasuvar VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [13:29]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Bilasuvar district for visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar VIDEO