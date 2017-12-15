President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated administrative building of YAP Sumgayit city branch VIDEO

    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Sumgayit, December 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of an administrative building of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Sumgayit city branch.

    The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

    A bust to national leader, founder of the New Azerbaijan Party Heydar Aliyev was installed and the Heydar Aliyev corner was established in the foyer of the three-storey building.

    The building features administrative rooms and 300-seat conference hall.

