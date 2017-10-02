President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly built kindergarten in Gobustan district VIDEO

Gobustan, October 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of a newly built 100-seat kindergarten in Gobustan district.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the kindergarten.

All conditions were created here for children.

The two-storey building covers an area of 826 square metres.

The building features four teaching rooms and four bedrooms.

All rooms are supplied with the necessary equipment and visual aids. The kindergarten also has a gym, two computer rooms, a medical center and a kitchen.

The landscaping work was done, and amusement facilities were installed in the yard of the kindergarten.