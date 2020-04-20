Baku, April 20, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly-reconstructed main administrative, scientific, educational and laboratory complex of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Baku.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed main administrative, scientific, educational and laboratory complex of AzerEnergy OJSC

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter