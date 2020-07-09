  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated “8th km” substation in Nizami district, Baku VIDEO

    09.07.2020 [13:10]

    Baku, July 9, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 110/35/10 kV “8th km” substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC in Nizami district, Baku.

    President of AzerEnergy OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done here.

    President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

