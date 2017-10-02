    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated water supply project in Gobustan VIDEO

    02.10.2017 [11:05]

    Gobustan, October 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch a drinking water supply and sewage system project in the city of Gobustan.

    The head of state met with representatives of the local public.

    Chairman of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed the head of state of the project, which saw construction of a 68km-long water supply network. All consumers were provided with water meters. Under the project, a sewage system was also built in the city of Gobustan. A wastewater neutralization facility with a daily capacity of 2,500cm will be built under the project.

    President Ilham Aliyev pressed a button to launch the drinking water supply system.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated water supply project in Gobustan VIDEO
