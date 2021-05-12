  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev inspected Khan gizi Natavan’s palace

    12.05.2021 [15:05]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have inspected the palace of Khan gizi Natavan in Shusha.

    The house of Khan gizi Natavan in Shusha was also destroyed during the occupation.

    The head of state was informed that an assessment of the damage caused to the building during the occupation had already begun. After this process, the restoration work will be launched here.

