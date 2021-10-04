  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO

    04.10.2021 [11:34]

    Tartar, October 4, AZERTAC

    On October 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2021 [14:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Jabrayil district
    04.10.2021 [11:46]
    Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO
    04.10.2021 [11:44]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda district for visit VIDEO
    04.10.2021 [11:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in a new house built on the site of the one destroyed in Tartar as a result of Armenian armed forces’ missile attacks VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO