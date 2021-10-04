President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway VIDEO

Tartar, October 4, AZERTAC On October 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway.

