    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for secondary school named after academician Mehdi Mehdizade in Jabrayil VIDEO

    05.10.2021 [11:40]

    Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the secondary school named after academician Mehdi Mehdizade in the city of Jabrayil.

    The new school will enroll 960 pupils. The old building of the school was built in 1876.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the school.

