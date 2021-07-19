President Ilham Aliyev made Facebook post on occasion of Eid al-Adha

Baku, July 19, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a Facebook post on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

