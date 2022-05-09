  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev made post on 99th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev

    09.05.2022 [23:50]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his social media accounts on the 99th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

    The photo on the post features the remarks by national leader Heydar Aliyev: "Azerbaijan is my heart! Azerbaijan is my breath! Azerbaijan is my life!"

