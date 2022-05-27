President Ilham Aliyev made post on Independence Day
27.05.2022 [23:55]
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on the occasion of 28 May - the Independence Day on his social media accounts.
Featuring a photo the post says: “Our independence is eternal, irreversible, indestructible! Long live strong, independent Azerbaijan!”
