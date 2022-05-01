Baku, May 1, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his social network accounts on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday. Featuring a photo the post says: "Happy Ramadan!".

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev made post on Ramadan holiday

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter