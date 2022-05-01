  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev made post on Ramadan holiday

    01.05.2022 [21:50]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his social network accounts on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

    Featuring a photo the post says: "Happy Ramadan!".

