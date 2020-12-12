President Ilham Aliyev made post on commemoration day of national leader Heydar Aliyev
12.12.2020
Baku, December 12, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the commemoration day of national leader Heydar Aliyev on his Facebook page.
In his post, President Ilham Aliyev cited the national leader as saying: “For me, protecting and maintaining the independence of Azerbaijan, making it eternal are above my life.”
