    President Ilham Aliyev made post on commemoration day of national leader Heydar Aliyev

    12.12.2020 [15:09]

    Baku, December 12, AZERTAC 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the commemoration day of national leader Heydar Aliyev on his Facebook page.

    In his post, President Ilham Aliyev cited the national leader as saying: “For me, protecting and maintaining the independence of Azerbaijan, making it eternal are above my life.”

