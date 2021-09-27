  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev made post on occasion of Remembrance Day

    27.09.2021 [10:32]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

    In a post, President Ilham Aliyev shared a photo highlighting the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army - Special Forces soldiers.

