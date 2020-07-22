  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on National Press Day

    22.07.2020 [11:48]

    Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of July 22-the Day of National Press on his official Facebook account.

    “Founded by “Akinchi” and carrying the ideas of enlightenment, modernity and independence, the Azerbaijani press has always played an important role in the life of our country," the post says.

