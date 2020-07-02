  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Day of Police

    02.07.2020 [12:09]

    Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

    A post on the occasion of July 2-the Day of Police has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Facebook account.

    “The police, guarding the law, protecting public order and always standing by the citizens of Azerbaijan, fulfill their duty with dignity,” the post said.

