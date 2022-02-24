  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev met in a video format with Speaker of Parliament of Moldova

    24.02.2022 [10:46]

    Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met in a video format with Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu

     

