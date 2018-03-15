President Ilham Aliyev met with Albanian President Ilir Meta VIDEO

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta.

Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan as a speaker of the Parliament of Albania two years ago, Ilir Meta said it is his first visit to Azerbaijan as a president. The Albanian President noted that he is pleased with his visit and stressed the significance of the 6th Global Baku Forum. Noting that Baku has made a significant contribution to the global cooperation, President Ilir Meta expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for work to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

Ilir Meta noted successful implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline in Albania. He said that this project is of great importance in supplying gas to Albania.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Albania have strengthened bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The head of state hailed the fact that Trans Adriatic Pipeline project is being implemented on schedule in Albania and highlighted the importance of this project. Noting that there were good prospects for energy cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev recalled the Albanian delegation`s participation in the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku a month ago.