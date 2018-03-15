    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev met with Albanian President Ilir Meta VIDEO

    15.03.2018 [12:29]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta.

    Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan as a speaker of the Parliament of Albania two years ago, Ilir Meta said it is his first visit to Azerbaijan as a president. The Albanian President noted that he is pleased with his visit and stressed the significance of the 6th Global Baku Forum. Noting that Baku has made a significant contribution to the global cooperation, President Ilir Meta expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for work to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

    Ilir Meta noted successful implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline in Albania. He said that this project is of great importance in supplying gas to Albania.

    President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Albania have strengthened bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The head of state hailed the fact that Trans Adriatic Pipeline project is being implemented on schedule in Albania and highlighted the importance of this project. Noting that there were good prospects for energy cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev recalled the Albanian delegation`s participation in the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku a month ago.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with Albanian President Ilir Meta VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [23:54]
    Reception was hosted for participants of 6th Global Baku Forum.
    15.03.2018 [17:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:55]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:44]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with vice-president of Italian Senate
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Albanian President Ilir Meta VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev met with Albanian President Ilir Meta VIDEO