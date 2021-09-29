President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian Prime Minister

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who is on a visit to the country.

