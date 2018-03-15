    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev met with Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Mladen Ivanic

    15.03.2018 [12:33]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic.

    Greeting Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his previous meeting with him. They hailed the contribution of the 6th Global Baku Forum to intercultural dialogue and cooperation. The sides noted that the global influence of the Forum is growing.

    They praised cooperation between the two countries. The sides noted that there are good prospects for relations in a variety of fields, including energy.

    They mentioned the fact that Baku and Sarajevo became sister cities in the 1970s.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Mladen Ivanic
