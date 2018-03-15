    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov

    15.03.2018 [15:03]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [17:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:55]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:44]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with vice-president of Italian Senate
    15.03.2018 [15:31]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov