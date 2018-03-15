    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov VIDEO

    15.03.2018 [15:03]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov.

    Noting that the international significance of the Global Baku Forum is increasing, the head of state stressed the importance of President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov`s participation in this event. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meetings with the Macedonian President in Baku and as part of various international organizations.

    President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov said that the 6th Global Baku Forum was excellently organized, and described it as successful. He noted that this event contributes to expanding cooperation and strengthening stability, security and mutual understanding in the international arena.

    They exchanged views over the state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in energy sector, pharmaceutical industry and other areas.

    President Gjorge Ivanov invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [23:54]
    Reception was hosted for participants of 6th Global Baku Forum.
    15.03.2018 [17:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:55]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:44]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with vice-president of Italian Senate
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov VIDEO