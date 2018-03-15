President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov VIDEO

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov.

Noting that the international significance of the Global Baku Forum is increasing, the head of state stressed the importance of President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov`s participation in this event. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meetings with the Macedonian President in Baku and as part of various international organizations.

President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov said that the 6th Global Baku Forum was excellently organized, and described it as successful. He noted that this event contributes to expanding cooperation and strengthening stability, security and mutual understanding in the international arena.

They exchanged views over the state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in energy sector, pharmaceutical industry and other areas.

President Gjorge Ivanov invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia.