  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev met with Russia’s top mass media leaders at TASS headquarters

    23.02.2022 [15:48]

    Moscow, February 23, AZERTAC

    As part of his official visit to the Russian Federation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the leaders of Russia’s top mass media at the TASS headquarters.

    AZERTAC reports that First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also attended the meeting.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with Russia’s top mass media leaders at TASS headquarters
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [18:40]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    23.02.2022 [15:22]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation
    23.02.2022 [10:25]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government VIDEO
    23.02.2022 [10:20]
    President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin made press statements VIDEO