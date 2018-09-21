President Ilham Aliyev met with Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey VIDEO

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim.

The head of state thanked Binali Yildirim for attending a solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of Binali Yildirim’s first official trip as Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to Azerbaijan, hailing the fact that Binali Yildirim is visiting the country again.

The sides recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Azerbaijan. They described the grandiose parade marking the centenary of liberation of Baku as a brilliant example of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

The successful development of Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly and brotherly relations in all areas, including interparliamentary cooperation was underlined during the meeting. They expressed their confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue strengthening and expanding.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov also attended the meeting.