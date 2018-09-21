    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev met with president of International Judo Federation VIDEO

    21.09.2018 [20:12]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    As part of a solemn opening ceremony of the 2018 World Judo Championships in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members met with President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer.

    The high-level organization of the World Judo Championships in Baku was hailed at the meeting. Azerbaijan was described as a venue which is regularly hosting major sporting events.

    Azerbaijan`s contribution to international cooperation in the field of sport, state care of sport in the country and Azerbaijani sportsmen`s great successes were highlighted at the meeting.

    Successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Judo Federation was praised, and Azerbaijan was described as one of the active members of the organization. The sides expressed confidence that this cooperation will expand.

    Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with Special Service Award of the International Fair Play Committee in recognition of her exemplary achievements in the world of sport and in the field of promoting fair play.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with president of International Judo Federation VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of renovated “Swans” fountain complex in Baku boulevard VIDEO
    28.08.2018 [13:03]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of renovated “Swans” fountain complex in Baku boulevard VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Safari Park Shamakhi VIDEO
    26.08.2018 [14:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Safari Park Shamakhi VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev opened newly-built school in Lahij, Ismayilli district VIDEO
    26.08.2018 [11:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened newly-built school in Lahij, Ismayilli district VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Meysari village secondary school in Shamakhi district VIDEO
    25.08.2018 [20:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Meysari village secondary school in Shamakhi district VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.09.2018 [14:21]
    Baku hosted solemn opening ceremony of 2018 World Judo Championships
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony VIDEO
    21.09.2018 [12:43]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey VIDEO
    21.09.2018 [09:53]
    Solemn meeting marking centenary of Azerbaijani parliament gets underway at Milli Majlis
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting VIDEO
    20.09.2018 [17:36]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general
    President Ilham Aliyev met with president of International Judo Federation VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev met with president of International Judo Federation VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev met with president of International Judo Federation VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev met with president of International Judo Federation VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev met with president of International Judo Federation VIDEO