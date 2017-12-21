President Ilham Aliyev met with president of Turkey's religious affairs VIDEO

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Ali Erbas.

The head of state congratulated Ali Erbas on his appointment as President of Religious Affairs of Turkey and underlined the importance of Turkey's high level representation in the conference.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his recent meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Istanbul. Saying he has made three visits to Turkey within a year, President Ilham Aliyev described this as an indicative of friendship and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Ali Erbas extended greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that he witnessed rapid development of Azerbaijan during his visit to Baku.

They hailed the importance of the Baku-hosted "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference, underlining that this event contributes to bringing the countries, nations and religions closer to each other.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and asked Ali Erbas to extend his greetings to the President and Prime Minister of Turkey.