President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences over death of prominent scientist Togrul Bagirov
AzerTAg.az
30.01.2019 [17:33]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expresses his grief over the death of head of the Baku Nobel Heritage Fund, United Nations` leading expert on global energy, doctor of political science, professor Togrul Adil oglu Bagirov, and offers his deep condolences to his family.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.02.2019 [15:56]
01.02.2019 [15:49]
01.02.2019 [15:45]
MULTIMEDIA
02.02.2019 [17:47]
02.02.2019 [11:05]
02.02.2019 [17:24]
01.02.2019 [22:38]
03.02.2019 [14:44]
02.02.2019 [14:26]
02.02.2019 [13:32]
01.02.2019 [20:01]
02.02.2019 [20:57]
31.01.2019 [17:29]
31.01.2019 [12:42]
30.01.2019 [15:47]
29.01.2019 [16:34]
28.01.2019 [10:44]
24.01.2019 [13:22]
01.02.2019 [19:59]
28.01.2019 [15:28]
26.01.2019 [18:44]
25.01.2019 [15:30]
02.02.2019 [20:08]
28.01.2019 [15:42]
25.01.2019 [17:46]
09.01.2019 [19:32]
07.12.2018 [19:24]
16.11.2018 [16:32]
13.11.2018 [12:14]
02.02.2019 [11:42]
28.01.2019 [10:32]
27.01.2019 [15:38]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note