    President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences over death of prominent scientist Togrul Bagirov

    30.01.2019 [17:33]

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expresses his grief over the death of head of the Baku Nobel Heritage Fund, United Nations` leading expert on global energy, doctor of political science, professor Togrul Adil oglu Bagirov, and offers his deep condolences to his family.

    May Allah rest his soul in peace!

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences over death of prominent scientist Togrul Bagirov
