President Ilham Aliyev opened Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi
AzerTAg.az
02.10.2017 [16:15]
Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway after major overhaul.
Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway.
The 8km-long road has two lanes and is 3.5-4 metres in width. Three bus stations were installed along the road.
The renovated highway connects five villages with a total population of 1,600 people.
President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
02.10.2017 [20:15]
02.10.2017 [19:52]
02.10.2017 [17:17]
02.10.2017 [15:13]
MULTIMEDIA
02.10.2017 [18:44]
02.10.2017 [19:07]
02.10.2017 [17:55]
02.10.2017 [17:28]
30.09.2017 [16:13]
30.09.2017 [10:00]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
29.09.2017 [18:16]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
24.09.2017 [14:27]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
02.10.2017 [20:26]
02.10.2017 [17:43]
02.10.2017 [15:39]
28.09.2017 [01:15]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note