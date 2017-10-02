    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev opened Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi

    02.10.2017 [16:15]

    Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway after major overhaul.

    Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway.

    The 8km-long road has two lanes and is 3.5-4 metres in width. Three bus stations were installed along the road.

    The renovated highway connects five villages with a total population of 1,600 people.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev opened Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway
    02.10.2017 [13:09]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway
    21.09.2017 [10:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev ended US visit
    Photos taken during the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the United States of America
    19.09.2017 [23:55]
    Photos taken during the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the United States of America
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United States for visit VIDEO
    17.09.2017 [22:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United States for visit VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2017 [20:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Safari Park Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [19:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in Damirchi village in Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [17:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Az-Granata vineyards in Shamakhi
    02.10.2017 [15:13]
    President Ilham Aliyev launched water supply project in Shamakhi