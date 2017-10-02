President Ilham Aliyev opened Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi VIDEO

Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway after major overhaul.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway.

The 8km-long road has two lanes and is 3.5-4 metres in width. Three bus stations were installed along the road.

The renovated highway connects five villages with a total population of 1,600 people.

President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.