    President Ilham Aliyev opened Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi VIDEO

    02.10.2017 [16:15]

    Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway after major overhaul.

    Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway.

    The 8km-long road has two lanes and is 3.5-4 metres in width. Three bus stations were installed along the road.

    The renovated highway connects five villages with a total population of 1,600 people.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

