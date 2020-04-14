President Ilham Aliyev orders improvement of social security of social sector staff during special quarantine regime
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to improve social security of the staff involved in providing social services during the special quarantine regime imposed in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Order approved the payment of premiums in the amount of the official monthly salary to employees working in regional (city) branches of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the social service institutions subordinated to those branches.
