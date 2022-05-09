President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for the victory over fascism VIDEO

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

May 9 marks the 77th anniversary of historic victory over fascism in World War Two.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev visited the grave of twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, put flowers at his statue and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the war.

The people of Azerbaijan have made a significant contribution to the historic victory over fascism. Azerbaijani people, who played a tremendous role in achieving this victory, sent 600,000 of their sons and daughters to the frontline. More than 300,000 of them died heroically in battles. More than 130 representatives of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for their bravery during the war, and more than 170,000 soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals.

Azerbaijani divisions covered a glorious battle road from the Caucasus to Berlin, as hundreds of our compatriots fought as part of guerrilla groups. Azerbaijani oil played a crucial role in this victory. Azerbaijan was a major supplier of fuel and lubricants to the Soviet army, supplying 90 percent of engine oil, 80 percent of gasoline and 70 percent of oil.

The historic heroism of the sons of Azerbaijan has always been treated with utmost respect. National leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev paid special attention and took great care of war veterans during his time in power, describing them as “the golden fund of our people”. President Ilham Aliyev has also focused on resolving the social problems of war veterans, providing them with financial assistance on the eve of 9 May, Victory Day. By an Order of the President of Azerbaijan dated 19 April 2022, veterans of the 1941-1945 war were provided with 1,500 manats, while the widows of soldiers killed during or after World War II, persons who selflessly worked in the rear at the time, employees of special forces who performed tasks for the benefit of the army and navy within the operational boundaries of the frontlines or combat navies during World War II, persons awarded medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad during World War II, as well as persons involved in the defense of the besieged city of Leningrad received one-time financial assistance in the amount of 750 manats. This shows again that comprehensive attention and care for war veterans is one of the top priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan.

For the second year in a row, the people of Azerbaijan are celebrating the Victory over fascism in the war of 1941-1945 with double pride following victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. The justice that our people had been aspiring to for 30 years has finally triumphed and Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders under the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The memory of all our sons and daughters who died in the struggle for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in the war of 1941-1945 will forever live in the hearts of the people.