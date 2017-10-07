    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin

    07.10.2017 [16:05]

    On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    The head of state congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and new successes in his state activities for the prosperity of the people of Russia.

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

    During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressed their confidence that based on the principles of strategic partnership, the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to develop successfully in all spheres, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

