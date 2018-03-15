President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented “Dostlug” Order to President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali.

