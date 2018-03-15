    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali

    15.03.2018 [12:24]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented “Dostlug” Order to President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [17:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:55]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of ELPIDA Association and Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation
    15.03.2018 [15:44]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with vice-president of Italian Senate
    15.03.2018 [15:31]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
    President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali