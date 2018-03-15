President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to president of International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali VIDEO

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented “Dostlug” Order to President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali. The Order recognizes Darkhan Kydyrali`s role in improving the friendly relations between the people of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Darkhan Kydyrali said Azerbaijan is a beautiful model of tolerance for the world. He said they are working on various books on the history, culture of Azerbaijan, and activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Darkhan Kydyrali wished the head of state success in the presidential election and congratulated him on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan highly appreciates Darkhan Kydyrali’s contribution to cooperation among the Turkic-speaking countries. The head of state presented “Dostlug” Order to the president of the International Turkic Academy.