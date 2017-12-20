Baku, December 20, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has handed "Heydar Aliyev" Order to People's Artist, sculptor Omar Eldarov.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev presented "Heydar Aliyev" Order to People`s Artist Omar Eldarov

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter