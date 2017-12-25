President Ilham Aliyev presented "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli VIDEO

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist, outstanding pianist Farhad Badalbayli.

