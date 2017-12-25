    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev presented "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli VIDEO

    25.12.2017 [15:09]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist, outstanding pianist Farhad Badalbayli.

