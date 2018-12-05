President Ilham Aliyev presented "Labor" Order 1st Class to People’s Artist Tahir Salahov  VIDEO

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC Presıdent of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented "Labor" Order 1st Class to People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, hero of Socialist Labor, holder of state prizes Tahir Salahov. The head of state hailed the activity of prominent representative of the contemporary art school of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov.

